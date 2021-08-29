Hurrikan "Ida" trifft auf die US-Golfküste

Jahrhundertsturm: Hurrikan "Ida" ist an der US-Küste auf Land getroffen. Experten warnen vor katastrophaler Zerstörung und Überschwemmungen.
Bild: Eric Gay
Bild: Uncredited
Bild: Chris Granger
Bild: Gerald Herbert
Bild: Justin Mitchell
Bild: Scott Threlkeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via dpa
Bild: Uncredited, dpa
Bild: Eric Gay/AP/dpa
Bild: Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate/AP/dpa
Bild: Max Becherer/The Advocate/dpa
Bild: Ramon Espinosa/AP/dpa
Bild: Matthew Hinton/AP/dpa