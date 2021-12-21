Cowana gewinnt Gruppenphase der 18. 99Damage-Liga-Saison

99Liga

99Liga

Bild: Freaks 4U Gaming

99Liga

Bild: Freaks 4U Gaming

Berlin (dpa) – Das deutsche Counter-Strike-Team Cowana Gaming hat die Gruppenphase der 18. Saison der 99Damage Liga auf dem ersten Platz beendet. Den zweiten Platz sichert sich CC Oglum.

##alternative##
dpa
21.12.2021 | Stand: 18:55 Uhr

Gruppenzweiter CC Oglum musste um seinen Upper-Backet-Finalplatz noch bis zum Schluss bangen. Punktgleich mit UoL ging es am letzten Spieltag ins Fernduell. Am Ende konnten beide Teams jedoch je nur eine Karte gewinnen und so sicherte sich CC Oglum aufgrund des direkten Vergleichs Gruppenplatz zwei.