Mousesports aus PGL CS:GO Major ausgeschieden

Mousesports
Bild: PGL
mousesports hat den Einzug in die Playoffs des "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive"-Turniers PGL Major verpasst. Gegen Virtus.pro vergab die deutsche Organisation dabei mehrere Matchbälle und verlor die Serie am Ende mit 1:2 (9:16; 16:3; 22:18).
And so ends our #PGLMajor run. We played our hearts out on Vertigo but couldn't close it out when we had the chance to do so.GGWP @virtuspro and GL further 🤝 #VAMOUZ pic.twitter.com/69fSZAixnn— MOUZ (@mousesports) November 1, 2021
