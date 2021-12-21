Mousesports aus PGL CS:GO Major ausgeschieden

mousesports hat den Einzug in die Playoffs des "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive"-Turniers PGL Major verpasst. Gegen Virtus.pro vergab die deutsche Organisation dabei mehrere Matchbälle und verlor die Serie am Ende mit 1:2 (9:16; 16:3; 22:18).

21.12.2021 | Stand: 18:57 Uhr