Serral erneut an europäischer SC2-Spitze - ShowTImE Dritter

Kind of a bad end to my tournament run but top 3 is still great. Anyway I'm pretty happy with my performance this season, felt a lot less stressed and played close to the level I expect of myself. Hope I can repeat it in the season finals!— Tobias Sieber (@ShoWTimESC2) October 17, 2021
"Irgendwie ein schlechtes Ende für meinen Turnierlauf, aber Top Drei ist trotzdem super", twitterte ShoWTimE nach dem Ausscheiden. "Ich bin ziemlich glücklich mit meiner Leistung in dieser Saison und spiele nah an dem Niveau, das ich von mir erwarte."