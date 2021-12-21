Serral erneut an europäischer SC2-Spitze - ShowTImE Dritter

ShoWTimE

ShoWTimE

Bild: Carlton Beener

ShoWTimE

Bild: Carlton Beener

Der deutsche Starcraft-2-Spieler Tobias "ShoWTimE" Sieber hat mit einer überraschend starken Leistung den dritten Platz bei den Dreamhack Masters Winter errungen. Im Finale der Lower Bracket musste sich der Spieler vom Team BIG Clément "Clem" Desplanches mit 0:3 geschlagen geben.

dpa
21.12.2021 | Stand: 18:55 Uhr

"Irgendwie ein schlechtes Ende für meinen Turnierlauf, aber Top Drei ist trotzdem super", twitterte ShoWTimE nach dem Ausscheiden. "Ich bin ziemlich glücklich mit meiner Leistung in dieser Saison und spiele nah an dem Niveau, das ich von mir erwarte."