Sprout verpasst Qualifikation zur CS:GO ESL Pro League knapp

Das deutsche Counter-Strike-Team Sprout hat den Sprung in die ESL Pro League (EPL) nur knapp verpasst. Noch bis zum letzten Spieltag der "Conference" genannten Play-In-Phase hatten die Deutschen um einen Platz in der EPL gekämpft.

21.12.2021 | Stand: 18:55 Uhr

Sprout-Spieler Josef "faveN" Baumann zeigte sich auf Twitter denkbar enttäuscht: "Es war so wie immer, wir verlieren immer die wichtigen Spiele. Ich bin einfach enttäuscht. Und es tut mir auch leid für unsere Fans, dass habt ihr nicht verdient."