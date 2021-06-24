 
Unglück in Florida

Mehrstöckiges Gebäude nahe Miami Beach teilweise eingestürzt

Im US-Bundesstaat Florida ist ein Hochhaus eingestürzt.

Ein zwölfstöckiges Gebäude stürzt in der Nacht auf Donnerstag nahe Miami Beach im US-Bundesstaat Florida ein. Es handelt sich um ein Wohnhaus.
24.06.2021 | Stand: 09:58 Uhr

Nahe Miami Beach im US-Bundesstaat Florida ist Medienberichten zufolge ein mehrstöckiges Wohnhaus teilweise eingestürzt. Es seien zahlreiche Einheiten im Einsatz, teilte die Feuerwehr in der Nacht zum Donnerstag (Ortszeit) auf Twitter mit. Nähere Einzelheiten wurden nicht genannt.

Anzahl möglicher Opfer noch nicht bekannt

Über die Ursache des Einsturzes oder mögliche Opfer war zunächst ebenfalls nichts bekannt.